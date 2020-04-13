Virus fuels pot industry’s push for online sales, delivery

Local News

DENVER (AP) - Colorado has made online sales of recreational marijuana legal during the coronavirus epidemic, fulfilling one of the pot industry’s biggest wishes.

The move is also fueling the argument for more concessions that could be made permanent when the crisis eases.

Dispensaries can remain open during a statewide stay-at-home order, and customers can now pay for marijuana online and then pick up their purchase at the store.

Online sales had been barred in large part because most credit card companies shy away from dealing with a drug that is illegal federally.

Massachusetts, Michigan, Illinois and Oregon also allow online recreational marijuana sales.