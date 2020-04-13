Are essential workers wearing masks in Colorado Springs?

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - We decided to see how many supermarket workers are wearing face masks after Governor Polis and the CDC both recommended everyone wear masks if they're out in public around people.

After our KRDO report showing that many supermarket shoppers are not wearing masks in Colorado Springs aired on Friday, we got plenty of phone calls and emails asking us to investigate whether essential workers are wearing the protective gear.

KRDO crews are out surveying the scene inside several different grocery stores and supermarkets across Colorado Springs Monday.

We'll have the numbers, details on regulations in other states that now require workers to wear masks, and a response from our local government officials on the matter, tonight on KRDO at five and six.