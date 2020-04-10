Foster parents dwindle in Colorado Springs

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Adoption agencies across Colorado are worried COVID-19 is having detrimental effects on the foster care system.

Bethany Christian Services, an adoption agency in Colorado Springs, told KRDO they're seeing more children head into the local foster care system as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It’s a stressful time for parents, and families, so there’s calls that come in for abuse and neglect," said Cami Haussler, a spokesperson for the agency. "We have foster homes that are nervous to take in new kiddos, and then foster families who have lost their job and don’t feel like they have the financial means to care for kids in the home."

Haussler said, because of the virus, the courts are moving slower and backing up the system. She said some of the kids who were supposed to get adopted now have to wait longer. Others don’t get to see their family as their cases take more time to get worked out.

"This is a scary time for everybody, but to be a child in a foster home where you have been visiting your biological family regularly, and now they have to do it on video just like we are now," she explained.

The agency is still holding virtual info sessions and licensing sessions for people who are considering becoming foster parents.

You can also make financial donations online on Bethany's website.