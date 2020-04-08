Peterson AFB, Cheyenne Mountain AFS release new face mask policy

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Starting Wednesday, everyone on Peterson Air Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station are required to wear protective face coverings when they cannot maintain six feet of distance from another person.

The new policy was announced in a release from Peterson Airforce Base Wednesday morning.

According to the release, this new policy is in accordance with the guidance issued by United States Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on April 5th, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing cloth face coverings where it’s difficult to social distance from others.

This directive applies to all service members, DoD civilian employees, family members, DoD contractors, and all other individuals on Peterson AFB and Cheyenne Mountain AFS.

It does not apply in a person’s home on the military installation, privately owned vehicle, or while exercising outside (as long as the six foot physical distancing rule is observed).

The release also said all people driving into the installation should keep their windows up, hold the back of their ID card up to the window and remove their mask to allow the installation entry controller to identify them.

The policy says people need to procure their own masks and remain conservative and professional in nature.

Cloth face covers are approved for wear. The release said N-95 and surgical masks should be reserved for health care workers.

For guidance from the Department of Defense on the use of cloth face coverings click here.

