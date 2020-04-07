Colorado Springs pediatrician gives tips to prevent COVID-19 spread to kids

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The statewide stay-at-home order asks for families to stay in unless they need to leave to shop for necessities, or if they are an essential worker; but where do the kids of essential workers go while mom and dad are on the job?

Dr. Pamela Casson with Sunrise Pediatrics says parents need to be selective.

"I would prefer a smaller daycare environment with less exposure to less children," says Dr. Casson. "Any exposure a child has, you're exposing your child to whatever adults or whatever people are in that child's life."

But even parents working from home may not be able to leave their kids at home for a trip to the store.

Casson says in those cases, it's up to parents to contain their kids as best as possible while out in public.

"Most small kids will run out and touch whatever is in the store", says Casson. "Wipe down a shopping cart and put your child in that. If you have an older child, have them grab a pant pocket or your hand."

If your child does get sick during the COVID-19 outbreak, Casson says to be mindful of their age before taking them in to be seen.

She says the CDC is still recommending kids under the age of 2 be seen.

"They're concerned that kids will stop getting vaccines and we'll have a resurgence of vaccine-preventable illnesses once this all is over," says Dr. Casson.

Children across the country have contracted COVID-19. Most cases are mild, but if your child does have a history with respiratory issues, it could be more severe.