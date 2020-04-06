2-year-old who can’t have party because of COVID-19 gets birthday song from Lakewood firefighters
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) -- He might not have been able to have a birthday party, but a little boy named Grayson got to ring in his second year with a little help from the Lakewood Fire Department.
A lot of 2-year-olds would love to be playing with a toy fire truck for their birthday; Grayson walked out to his front yard to see the real thing roll up.
Grayson couldn't have a party because of social distancing restrictions in place due to COVID-19, but Engine 4 with West Metro Fire Rescue made a stop in the Green Mountain neighborhood and a chorus of firefighters even belted out a "Happy Birthday" tune.
Big day for 2-year-old Grayson. Not only was it his birthday, but he got a visit from the crew on West Metro Engine 4. With his Green Mountain neighborhood practicing social distancing, he wasn't able to have a party. But, a big red fire engine made up for that. #COVID19Colorado pic.twitter.com/sozTciP7iw— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) April 5, 2020
