2-year-old who can’t have party because of COVID-19 gets birthday song from Lakewood firefighters

Local News

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) -- He might not have been able to have a birthday party, but a little boy named Grayson got to ring in his second year with a little help from the Lakewood Fire Department.

A lot of 2-year-olds would love to be playing with a toy fire truck for their birthday; Grayson walked out to his front yard to see the real thing roll up.

Grayson couldn't have a party because of social distancing restrictions in place due to COVID-19, but Engine 4 with West Metro Fire Rescue made a stop in the Green Mountain neighborhood and a chorus of firefighters even belted out a "Happy Birthday" tune.