Local advocates at “Tessa” prepare for uptick in domestic violence calls amid outbreak of COVID-19

The organization "Tessa" says they help about 15-thousand people every year get out of unsafe situations - but they're expecting that number to be even higher this year given the outbreak of COVID-19 and the stress that comes with it.

"Tessa" says they are still available 24-7 amid the shutdown - they've just changed the way they do things.

Their offices are closed, but their 24-hour safeline is still open.

"Tessa" says they are prepared for an uptick in people reaching out for help.

They just haven't seen it yet, as the changes that have come since the outbreak are still pretty new.

"We're all in a more stressful situation - it's the unknowns," says Anne Markley, Interim Chief Executive Officer at Tessa. "We're all having to be home with our children, home-schooling them, and then it's our job, the safety, the security - that's an unknown. Those people that have underlying issues around domestic violence, those underlying issues only exacerbate the domestic violence."

"Tessa" has also added additional phone numbers with advocates on the other line to help you with a number of issues.

Whether it be legal and safe-housing services, or counseling and therapy, officials with "Tessa" really want to stress that they are still there to help.

They even have transportation services accessible to anyone who may need help getting to a safe house.

There is also now a chat option available on their website from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, where you can chat with advocates safely and confidentially.

However, if you ever need to reach out for help after hours, they do recommend calling their safe-line.