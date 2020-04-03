Gov. Polis to answer your questions in statewide televised town hall Tuesday

Local News

COLORADO, USA — It was confirmed on March 5 that Colorado had its first official case of COVID-19. In the month since, that number has grown by thousands, and there are surely more cases going undetected. Hundreds of Coloradans have been hospitalized and the state’s death toll passed 100 on Friday.

The governor will join 9NEWS anchor Kyle Clark for a one-hour town hall on Tuesday, April 7, that will focus entirely on your questions about the state’s response to COVID-19. The interview begins at 7 p.m. and will also air on KRDO in Colorado Springs and KKCO/KJCT in Grand Junction.

The questions will come from you and residents around Colorado. We invite you to record a video of you or a family member asking a question for the governor to answer. After each video question is reviewed we will select as many as we can to show during the town hall. To submit your video question please fill out the form below.

Video tips: