Southern Colorado food bank needs younger volunteers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Southern Colorado food bank, also known as Share and Care, is still operating while abiding by Gov. Jared Polis' order, according to supervisors.

Share and Care is the biggest resource for families in need of food in Southern Colorado, serving nearly 20 million meals a year to people in 31 different counties.

"The food bank is still accepting new volunteers, but they need to apply online," Becca Sickbert, Share and Care Communications and Marketing Director, said in a phone call with KRDO.

But an issue popped up on KRDO's radar after a concerned citizen reached out, saying more youthful people should volunteer to help food pantries so that older, at-risk people can stay home.

Sickbert said they've stopped letting volunteers sign-up at the door so they can make sure they aren't allowing too many people into the building at once.

