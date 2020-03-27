Air Force Academy cadet tests positive for COVID-19

Local News

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Air Force Academy has confirmed Friday that a cadet tested positive for COVID-19.

The academy didn't identify the cadet, but a statement says they were staying in a single-occupancy room in the cadet dorms and taking online classes.

AFA officials say they're talking to anyone who may have been in close contact with the cadet.

The cadet doesn't reportedly have any underlying health conditions and isn't considered high-risk for serious complications, the academy said.