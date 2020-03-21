Arrest made in La Junta murder investigation

Local News

La Junta, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says a La Junta man has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

The arrest was made following a shooting in southeast Colorado on Friday.

Officers with the La Junta Police Department were called to the 800 block of Santa Fe Avenue just before 11:30 p.m., late Friday night.

While investigating, LJPD officers learned two people were being treated for gunshot wounds at the Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center in La Junta.

CBI says a 27-year-old La Junta man was pronounced dead at the hospital. Another shooting victim, a 27-year-old La Junta woman, was treated and released.

The CBI did not release the names of the victims.

Investigators say 21-year-old Aaron Ignacio Vigil Perez is the suspected shooter. He was arrested at an apartment in Rocky Ford.

Officials say they believe the suspect and victims know each other, but they are still investigating what led to the shooting.

Perez is now in the Otero County Jail where he is being held without bond on suspicion of murder in the first degree.

