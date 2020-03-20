Colorado Springs Utilities won’t disconnect services through April 30

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities won't disconnect services for the next month and a half as a coronavirus outbreak grips the state and many are left out of work.

The announcement comes after Gov. Jared Polis requested numerous actions to ease the financial burdens of Coloradans in a press conference earlier Friday.

CSU said if customers can't pay their bills, they're encouraged to call 719-448-4800 or use the chat feature in the Account section on their website.