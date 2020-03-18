Colorado Springs breweries move to ‘to-go’ operations

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- No, this doesn't mean you can suddenly walk around downtown with an open beer. But it does mean there's still a way to frequent local breweries during the COVID-19 dining room shutdown.

As of this week, some Colorado Springs breweries announced a switch to "to-go" operations in compliance with the executive order. The Goat Patch Brewing Company on Cascade Avenue and the Peaks N Pines Brewing Company on Tutt Boulevard each posted on Facebook saying their brews are available as take-out.

Both breweries are offering growlers and 'crowlers' to-go, and are accepting orders by phone. However, their to-go hours are subject to change so be sure to call ahead.

Phantom Canyon Brewery downtown also posted online saying they're offering take-out for food and drink.

Goat Patch Brewery: (719) 471-4628

Peaks N Pines Brewery: (719) 358-6758

Phantom Canyon Brewery: (719)-635-2800