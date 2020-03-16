Battling anxiety during the coronavirus pandemic

Local News

As COVID-19 makes its way through Colorado, some people are feeling anxious, whether it's fear of getting the illness, a financial problem or low supplies at the stores.

KRDO is asking a mental health expert how to combat the anxiety.

"None of us have ever been through this before so it is new and that is a great cause for anxiety," said Vincent Atchity, CEO and President of Mental Health Colorado, a non-profit organization.

Atchity spoke to KRDO remotely. He says, as hard as it may be, worrying about what the future holds isn't good for your brain space.

For some, panic sets in when stores are empty and families can't get what they need.

"Understand that as far as we know, there is no dramatic disruption for a our chain of supply for things, it's really just a rush on the shelves," he said.

For others, their worries start online while reading coronavirus rumors.

"A healthy thing to do would be to limit your exposure to toxic streams of information," said Atchity. "Maybe even carve out a particular time of day when you're feeling particularly strong."

If you're one of the many people who has to stay home mental health experts say you can still take a walk around the block or hang outside so you don't go stir crazy inside your home.