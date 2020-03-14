Pack of toilet paper nets $350 at benefit auction for Pagosa Springs Girls Choir

Local News

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- While price gouging in response to COVID-19 has been a real issue, a local girls choir group used the joke to raise hundreds of dollars.

During an auction to raise money for the Pagosa Springs Girls Choir, a pack of Charmin toilet paper sold for $350.

Video: Christina Bush

Look to social media and you'll see hundreds, if not thousands, of pictures showing empty aisles in stores that have been left bereft of products like toilet paper and paper towels.

But for one donor in Pagosa Springs, he avoided the long lines by supporting the singers.

