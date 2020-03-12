Springs Rescue Mission discussing quarantine plans if member gets coronavirus

Local News

Among the people at risk for contracting the novel coronavirus, is the homeless community.

Of the hundreds of cases across the country, ABC News reports, none of the patients are homeless, but it hasn't stopped local shelters from starting to discuss their preventative plans.

The Springs Rescue mission in Colorado Springs says they already clean their campus three times a day.

"One of the things we've done recently is add hand-sanitizer stations at every entrance at the shelter," said Travis Williams, the Chief Development Officer of the mission.

Health officials warn that because those in the homeless community usually live in tight quarters, whether that's outside or in a shelter, they are more likely to spread it among one another.

Williams says, "for many of the folks we serve, this is it. This is the roof over their head. This is the place they call home."

Even though the mission believes they're already ahead of the virus spreading, a quarantine plan is being discussed.

"We're looking at all options, looking at our entire campus to see perhaps if we run into those cases where we can quarantine individuals and remove them into a different part of the campus."