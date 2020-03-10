Colorado Springs Fire Dept. adjusts protocol for suspected COVID-19 calls

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The number of cases for COVID-19 in Colorado continues to grow and as the risk for people in El Paso County rises, so does the potential risk for first responders.

With calls of suspected COVID-19 starting to come into operators, firefighters on the frontline defense have begun adjusting their protocol.

"We might only send two or four people in and it may actually be only one person in contact with you," said Captain Mike Smaldino with the Colorado Springs Fire Department." What we're trying to do with that second person is keep them at least six feet away to make sure that if there is a positive exposure that we're not exposing the entire crew."

He says over the past few months, they've made an effort to prepare.

"If there is any indication that there could be an exposure you're going to see us getting dressed in gear," Smaldino said.

The gear our local stations use is the same gear people are using everywhere.

"The same supplies that are being requested all over the U.S. and all over the world is the same gear we have. So we don't have an infinite amount of these precautionary supplies," said Smaldino. "We have a good amount but the problem is it's limited, but it's what we have because it's not available on the store shelves anymore."

Still, the safety of both the patient and first responders are vital.

"Our transport-capable squads are putting plexiglass up. We're making sure that if there is a potential exposure in there that we're keeping everybody that may be part of that exposure, including family members or if we're transporting a juvenile. We'll keep the family members in that transport area and not in the driver area," Smaldino said.

And they'll prepare outside before making their way inside a home with someone possibly infected with COVID-19.

"We're not going to go rushing into those calls, you might see us out front and we might talk to you through the door for a second to make sure that we're both on the same page," he said.

All these provisions are meant to ensure that responding to the community doesn't pose a danger to those who serve and protect.

Health officials still urge people to stay home if they're sick and call a doctor first if they're experiencing symptoms. They suggest calling 9-1-1 if you believe your life is in danger.