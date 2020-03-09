City Council talks Coronavirus and possibility of canceling Space Symposium

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - City Council members fired questions about Coronavirus at public health officials from the county at a meeting on Monday.

Officials assured everyone at the meeting that they've had a plan in place for public health emergencies since the SARS outbreak back in 2003. That's when a group was formed within the department specifically for these types of viral outbreaks.

Officials for the El Paso County Department of Public Health didn't go far into detail on what that protocol is, but said they're confident they're ready for whatever comes of the now eleven confirmed Coronavirus cases in Colorado.

City Councilors asked public health officials if they advise canceling the Space Symposium - expected to bring more than 14,000 people to Colorado Springs in a couple weeks.

The people in charge of making that decision said they're taking recommendations and looking into concerns. They say they still have some time to cancel the event if it’s deemed necessary.

Council members also addressed one major public concern during the meeting: the essentials flying off the shelves at grocery stores. Due to high demand, some stores in the area have been limiting how much flu medication and other related products you can buy.

Council members asked people who live here to only buy what they need, and to not stock up on those items just because you can afford to.