Mild Monday, but Snow’s Not Far Away

Local News

After scattered showers roll through the Southern Front Range, Sunshine will return, but with slightly cooler temperatures Monday afternoon. Here in Colorado Springs we expect the high temperature to reach 57.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mild and dry with high temperatures back into the 60s, but then a powerful Pacific storm system will hit Colorado on Thursday and Friday.

We expect a healthy round of rain and snow showers from Thursday through Saturday, and temperatures will drop back into the 40s for the remainder of the week.