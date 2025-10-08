Follow KRDO 13’s live coverage Wednesday of School District 11’s one-day teachers strike in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — KRDO 13 will have a crew outside Palmer High School for the beginning of today's planned teachers strike in School District 11 (D-11)

Around 600 teachers, a third of D-11's total teaching staff, are expected to walk the picket lines at several schools starting at 7 a.m.

The Colorado Education Association — the teachers' union — said in a release on Tuesday that union members from across Colorado will join the D-11 striking teachers as a show of support.

Striking teachers have also scheduled a rally at 2:30 p.m. in Acacia Park, across the street from Palmer.

Schools will remain open, with classes led by substitute teachers and staff.

D-11's superintendent said that it will be a normal day for students.

The striking teachers are demanding higher pay and smaller class sizes — something the district said it has already provided.

D-11 administrators strongly oppose the strike.

What seems to be an obvious question is whether striking for just a single day will make a significant difference in resolving issues between teachers and administrators.

KRDO 13 will ask teachers that question during a news conference scheduled for 7 a.m. Wednesday.