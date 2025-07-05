Man dies in officer-involved shooting overnight in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Police are at the scene of the city's second officer-involved shooting in two weeks.

The latest incident happened overnight Friday in downtown Colorado Springs.

Police have released few details about the shooting, but said that a male suspect died at the scene; no one else was injured.

According to police, the suspect had a gun but did not fire it.

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, three blocks are closed for the investigation: Pikes Peak Avenue, between Tejon Street and Nevada Avenue; and Tejon Street from Colorado Avenue to Kiowa Street.

The death of an armed suspect shot by police at an apartment complex on June 23 remains under investigation.

