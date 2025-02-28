1 person dead following early morning shooting at local nightclub

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO13) -- One person is dead after a shooting at the Aqua Nightclub on North Academy Boulevard.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), it happened at 2:37 this morning. That person was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries. Right now, police say no one is in custody. CSPD's Homicide Unit has been called in to investigate.

This is a developing story as we work to gather more information.