Skip to Content
KRDO Breaking News

1 person dead following early morning shooting at local nightclub

KRDO13
By
today at 5:26 AM
Published 4:46 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO13) --  One person is dead after a shooting at the Aqua Nightclub on North Academy Boulevard.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), it happened at 2:37 this morning. That person was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries. Right now, police say no one is in custody. CSPD's Homicide Unit has been called in to investigate.

This is a developing story as we work to gather more information.

Article Topic Follows: KRDO Breaking News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content