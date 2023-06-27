Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Fire Department responding to multiple RVs on fire

today at 9:19 AM
Published 9:09 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) are on the scene of a working fire involving multiple RVs on fire at a storage lot. 

CSFD sent out the tweet at around 8:59 a.m. and stated the fire started at 6125 Mark Dabling Boulevard. 

As of now no further information has been released and we are working to gather more information. 

UPDATE 9:17 a.m.: CSFD tweeted these images from the scene:

