Colorado Springs Fire Department responding to multiple RVs on fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) are on the scene of a working fire involving multiple RVs on fire at a storage lot.

CSFD sent out the tweet at around 8:59 a.m. and stated the fire started at 6125 Mark Dabling Boulevard.

As of now no further information has been released and we are working to gather more information.

#ColoradoSpringsFire on scene of a #workingfire at 6125 Mark Dabling Bl. Several RVs are on fire at a storage lot. #CSFDPIOResponding — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 27, 2023

UPDATE 9:17 a.m.: CSFD tweeted these images from the scene: