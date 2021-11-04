Animals seized from Colorado Springs shelter amid investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Dozens of dogs and cats were seized from New Hope Rescue in Colorado Springs Thursday as an investigation into new charges takes place.

KRDO reported on the state's investigation into New Hope Rescue in January of this year. The Department of Agriculture began looking into complaints of neglect and cruelty at the shelter.

New Hope Rescue's previous director, Joann Roof, was charged with animal cruelty, neglect, or mistreatment on Aug. 23, 2020, and she had also been charged with nine misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty in 2014. Roof told KRDO that she didn't know why she had been charged in 2020 but said it related to puppies that were already adopted out.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region tells KRDO that four new charges of animal cruelty came to light in September. 13 Investigates is working on getting more details on the new charges.

New Hope Rescue's license was suspended under the Pet Animal Care Facilities Act (PACFA), prompting Thursday's seizure. In total, 17 dogs and 30 cats were taken from the Colorado Springs shelter. They were reportedly moved to a Denver shelter at the request of the Department of Agriculture.

Animal Law Enforcement are in the midst of a raid at New Hope Rescue in Colorado Springs. #13Investigates has learned they are taking 30 cats and 17 dogs after the rescue's license was suspended by the state. @KRDONC13 @ChelseaBrentzel pic.twitter.com/OjY31AS6q6 — Dan Beedie KRDO (@BeedieonTV) November 4, 2021

We're working on getting comment from New Hope Rescue. Check back for updates.