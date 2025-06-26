Prowers Medical Center serves as the primary hub for expecting mothers in the southeastern region of our state, which provides a closer, rural alternative for expectant mothers. The team, led by two exceptional obstetricians, is dedicated to providing patient-centered maternity care. Experience a full range of services tailored to your needs, from trying to conceive, pregnancy check-ups to delivery and postpartum care, all provided with the utmost care and attention.

The New Beginnings Birth Center features four Labor, Delivery, Recovery, and Postpartum (LDRP) rooms, enabling mothers to remain in the same room throughout their entire stay. Additionally, an operating room is always available for both emergency and scheduled C-sections, with 24-hour anesthesia care on hand. The state-of-the-art equipment at this rural hospital represents a significant advantage for the community.

Equally important to having a superior facility is the commitment, experience, and compassion of the staff. Those delivering at Prowers Medical Center can take comfort in knowing that OB/GYNs Dr. Christian Korkis and Dr. Shanon Forseter are consistently available. With a combined experience of 55 years, both physicians have practiced in various hospitals and regard PMC as "top of the line."

Expectant parents in Prowers and surrounding counties are fortunate to have the New Beginnings Birth Center at Prowers Medical Center at their disposal.