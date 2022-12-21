Healthy Kids: Travel strategies for kids with autism and ADD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Travel stress can be felt among all of us this time of year, but it can be especially hard for kids who experience autism, attention-deficit disorder (ADD), and attention-defect hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). However, there are some ways families can make a flight, drive, or any holiday experience a bit less overwhelming.

"There are a bunch of sensory experiences that can be really uncomfortable," says Dr. Megan Louderman, a licensed clinical psychologist at Children's Hospital Colorado. "This might be new smells or tastes, large groups, or overwhelming sounds."

What is typically the most joyful time of the year, can quickly be turned upside down. Kids with autism, ADD or ADHD can struggle with a change in routine and be overwhelmed by the sensory impacts around them.

"I think one of the most important ways to prepare kids is to set them up for success and that can include helping them to understand what these changes are going to look like," says Dr. Louderman. "You can tell them about where you are going and for how long, what is going to be expected of them while they are there. Using visuals like a social story or picture book that shows each step of what they are going to be doing can help them feel more comfortable."

Dr. Louderman says it's helpful if parents talk to their kids about the changes in schedule while they are off from school. Over-communicating and setting realistic expectations can help ease nerves.

"Pay close attention to the cues that they are becoming overwhelmed or overstimulated," says Dr. Louderman. "They might shut down a little bit, they might feel irritable. You might notice that they are moving their bodies in different ways or having a hard time putting the breaks on their actions in those moments as well."

And if you are traveling set some rules and try and plan ahead with meals and bathroom breaks. Dr. Louderman says this will help avoid meltdowns along the way.

"Be proactive and come up with a plan of where we can go and what can we do to support you. That might include going to a quiet place or having fidget toys or something else to soothe them."

If you are going over to be with friends or family for a meal or event be sure and chat with the host ahead of time. Kids can be picky eaters so it might be good to bring something you know they'll like or ask the host to make them a separate plate.