Missing Fremont County K9 found dead

FREEMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A K9 with the Fremont County Sheriff's Office named Watson who had been missing for four days was found with trauma from a motor vehicle and pronounced dead at a local veterinary clinic.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office said Watson's best friend and handler, Sheriff's Deputy Holmes found Watson off the roadway of Colorado Highway 9.

Watson was a male chocolate lab trained in narcotics detection.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office originally reported that Watson went missing in the early morning of October 1 from an airing break in the mountains near the 12-mile canyon area off CO Hwy 9.

The Sheriff's Office originally suspected that Watson was lured off the property. It's still unclear how or why Watson escaped.

Services for Watson will be arranged at a later date.