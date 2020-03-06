54-year-old woman dies following car crash in Canon City

Fremont County

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 54-year-old woman is dead after being thrown from her vehicle during a rollover crash that happened Friday afternoon on Highway 50 in Canon City.

The crash happened around 2:21 p.m. near Berry Parkway, according to Canon City police.

Police say that a lone woman was driving when the rollover crash happened, and she was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to the hospital and died from her injuries, according to CCPD.

The victim hasn't been identified yet.

Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash, and police said a section of Hwy 50 near Justice Center Road was closed until about 4:40 p.m.