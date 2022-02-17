The School Buzz: Mother with 16 years of service wins D-20’s ‘Volunteer Of The Year’

It takes countless, selfless people to run a successful school. Not just teachers and administrators but also volunteers. No one within Academy D-20 has stepped up to volunteer more than Corrine Yee.

Yee is one of the many volunteers at Eagleview Middle School. She was recently named Volunteer of the Year for the whole district. But what sets her apart? 16 years of service that includes hundreds of hours of service, where she’s made a tremendous impact on thousands of kids.

Yee, who is co-chair of Eagleview’s Parent Partner’s Organization, says “My daughter told me she loved seeing me at school so that’s why I started volunteering.” However, Yee's two kids graduated from EMS years ago.

Jamie Lester is the school’s principal. He said, “I’ve worked with dozens and dozens of volunteers, but very few like Ms. Yee.”

“Over the past decade, Ms. Yee supported numerous field trips and volunteered to support our orchestra program and our Academic Arts Academy program," he said.

"During what has been an incredibly difficult year for our entire community, Ms. Yee found creative ways to provide support and encouragement to teachers.”

Yee has even taken time to create fun surprises for staff. She’s delivered meals and gift bags. She even leads the effort to chalk the outside of the school to encourage others.

You can read more about Yee and her honor here.

Do you know a remarkable person or event at your school? Email us: SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com.