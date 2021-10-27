Raising Cane’s increases minimum wage to $15 an hour for Colorado workers

DENVER (KRDO) -- The popular fast food company, Raising Cane's announced Wednesday it will increase its minimum wage for all Colorado workers.

According to the press release, all hourly Raising Cane's workers in Colorado will receive a minimum pay of $15 an hour. The company will also be adjusting the hourly manager pay to $18 an hour. The decision branches from a $1.6 million investment.

Raising Cane's expands across over 15 restaurants statewide. The company is looking to hire 10,000 new employees in the expansion of over 50 days for the 100 new restaurants planned to open.

“We are so grateful to have been part of the Colorado community for years,” said Jason Zwerin, Raising Cane’s Vice President of Restaurants. “While we continue to be a staple for Coloradoans, we’ll continue to share in our success with our crewmembers that make this all possible.”