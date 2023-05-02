Skip to Content
Pueblo County Crime
Pueblo County residents will get the opportunity to clear some active warrants

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- Pueblo Municipal Court and the Pueblo Combined Courts will participate in the warrant forgiveness program.

Individuals with warrants will be invited to the Dennis Maes Judicial Building, and the Municipal Justice Center, where those with warrants will be able to clear their warrants and resolve their cases, or set a future court date without being arrested on the warrant.

"It's just an opportunity for them to come in, get those warrants cleared without having any kind of fear of arrest," said Carla Sikes, Pueblo Municipal Court Judge.

The Judge, City Prosecutor, defense attorneys, and probation officers will be available to meet with the defendants.

According to a flyer from Pueblo Combined Courts, certain crimes are ineligible for the program These crimes include:

  • third or subsequent driving under the influence charges
  • any victim rights act violations
  • any weapons offenses
  • escape/unauthorized absence
  • arson
  • tampering
  • contraband
  • Class 1-4 felonies and Class 1-3 drug felonies

This event is in conjunction with the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office, Colorado State Public Defender’s Office, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, 10th Judicial District Probation Department, Recovery Monitoring Service, and the Pueblo Police Department.

This program will take place May 20th from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Dennis Maes Judicial Building at 501 Elizabeth St., and the Municipal Justice Center at 200 S. Main St.

Barbara Fox

Barbara is a reporter based out of Pueblo for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

