Healthcare professional accused of assaulting boy with autism pleads guilty

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A behavior analyst pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony assault for allegedly choking a 9-year-old boy with autism in his care at a Colorado Springs therapy center.

Photo provided by victim's family

Brian Schaffer originally faced two counts of felony assault and pleaded not guilty to both in February.

On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to just one count of felony assault on an at-risk person.

In August of 2021, the boy left a therapy center with bruises and scratches. The young boy claimed 33-year-old Schaffer choked him so hard he couldn't breathe, picked him up, and threw him.

Arrest documents show the boy told the police he was terrified and thought he was going to die.

This is not the first time Schaffer has faced accusations of assaulting children in his care. His license to practice was censured in Arizona after he was accused of hurting a 4-year-old boy with autism.

A loophole in licensing allowed him to practice in Colorado, despite the allegations in another state.

The victim's family is also considering a civil suit against Schaffer. A judge is scheduled to sentence Schaffer for felony assault in July.