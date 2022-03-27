Colorado Springs mother desperate for answers in daughter’s cold case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs mother is desperate for answers nearly nine years after her daughter was killed in her apartment, her killer is still on the run.

Pam Lively remembers May 2nd, 2013 like it was yesterday.

"It's the first thing I think of when I wake up every morning," Lively said.

It's the day she got a phone call from her former husband, saying their daughter, Angie Sicola, had died.

"I remember just screaming into the phone, why are you saying this to me? Why? Why are you doing this? Why are you saying this to me?" Lively said.

Sicola was supposed to meet up with her father that day, but she didn't show -- something that was very out of character for her.

"He went to her apartment, and he found her in some pretty brutal circumstances," Lively said. "They called the detectives, they yellow taped her apartment right away. They said it looks suspicious, but it wasn't until the next day that it was confirmed that she had been murdered by strangulation."

It didn't make any sense to Sicola's family.

"She had skills. She has a first-degree black belt and was about ready to test for her second-degree black belt," Lively said.

Sicola was accomplished in Taekwondo, she was even a taekwondo instructor at the time. She knew how to defend herself. It was unfathomable to her family that she had died in that way -- especially with so much ahead of her.

"She was 20 years, eight months in two weeks old when she was murdered," Lively said. "She was so looking forward to her 21st birthday. Now, this August, she would turn 30."

Lively said Sicola had hopes of being a wedding planner or a TV news reporter.

"From the time she was a toddler, she was one of the most caring people that you could ever meet. She was the one who always brought you a band aid if you had an owie," Lively said. "One of the things I miss most about her is her giggle."

Sicola was in all kinds of clubs and regularly served her community. Lively said her daughter lived her life for others.

Now, as Lively mourns her daughter's loss -- and the future she should have had -- she knows the person who did this will one day be brought to justice.

"Extremely, extremely frustrating. You know? It's frustrating. Some days, you're irritated. Some days, you're just so angry, so angry that they have not solved this case," Lively said.

She believes that after all these years, someone has to know something about her death.

"Please, any little detail that you may think has been overlooked? Please call the Colorado Springs Police Department, please call Crime Stoppers, please just let somebody -- anybody know that you have this," Lively said.

If you know anything about Angie Sicola's murder, you can report the information anonymously to Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers.