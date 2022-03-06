Suspects on the run following pawn shop shooting near Security-Widefield

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office received a call mid-morning on Saturday about a shooting at a pawn shop on the 300 block of Main Street.

Surveillance footage shows three suspects dressed in all black walk into the pawn shop. Witnesses reported that they told everyone inside to get down on the ground.

Deputies report that one of the suspects fired one shot toward employees behind the counter, the bullet hit the bottom of a display cabinet close to an employee. Then, the three men ran from the store.

Courtesy: EPSO

Callers reported seeing male suspects run away from the pawn shop and head to a department store nearby. A separate caller said the men loaded up into a gray Honda sedan with temporary license plates. They reported that the car started heading north on Security Boulevard.

Surveillance footage also shows four people drive off in the gray Honda.

If anyone has information on any of the suspects or this incident, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office urges you to contact either EPSO Communications Center at 719-390-5555 or EPSO Tip Line at 719-520-7777. If you want to remain anonymous please contact Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.