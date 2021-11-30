Colorado Springs family on edge after masked man peers into their windows overnight

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- If it weren't for their surveillance cameras, Brandie Roark and Leslie Elliott might not ever have known someone was peering into their windows in the middle of the night in Southeast Colorado Springs, near Adams Elementary.

After hearing their dogs barking, they checked their cameras and were horrified by what they saw. A man in a mask covering everything but his eyes walked up to their home and peered into their living room window. Then, he goes around back and looks over their fence.

He stayed for about 10 minutes before ultimately walking away. Elliott and Roark called police, but with other calls in progress, officers didn't arrive until nearly four hours later.

Lt. Jim Sokolik with Colorado Springs Police told KRDO that ideally, response times will never be hours long. Although, with several emergency in-progress calls, Lt. Sokolik said officers weren't able to get there earlier.

Officers did tell Elliott and Roark that they would try to have extra patrols near their home moving forward.

When Roark and Elliott checked their surveillance cameras again, they found that two men were near their home the night before. You can vaguely hear them mentioning features about their house and ways to get in. Roark and Elliott took that to mean they were planning to break in, and that's why they think one of them returned early Tuesday morning.

"It feels really scary. It feels horrifying. It feels unsafe," Elliott said, adding that she's worried he's going to come back for the third night.

The two are asking neighbors to stay vigilant.

"Keep an eye on your house. Keep an eye on your neighbor's house. Keep an eye on your cars," Elliot said.

"Lock your doors, cars and windows and put cameras up for sure," Roark said.

If you have any information about this masked man, please contact Colorado Springs Police by clicking here.