Docs: El Paso County man sentenced to decades behind bars sexually abused young girl repeatedly

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 68-year-old El Paso County man was sentenced to 38 years to life after a young girl told police he had molested repeatedly, and police say she wasn't his only victim.

Roger Goodall will likely spend the rest of his years behind bars following his sentencing in late November of 2021 for sexual assault of a child. One of his victims gathered the courage to tell her parents about his abuse in late 2018, she then recounted her trauma to detectives, resulting in his arrest.

The victim was 16 years old at the time and she spoke to detectives while at Safe Passage, an organization that helps kids who have been abused. It's unclear what her relationship was to Goodall. That information was redacted in court documents, likely to protect her identity.

It's also unclear how old the victim was while she was being abused, but documents show that she told detectives she was young at the time and remembers not being able to fend for herself while the abuse what happening.

"I was so young and I didn't know what to do, what was happening, I just knew I didn't want it and I tried not to think about it," the victim told police, according to court documents.

She told them he would put his hand down her pants and would sometimes grab her hand and put it down his. She also recounted to deputies that Goodall repeatedly told her not to tell anyone, saying "this is normal."

The victim detailed another incident to detectives where he asked her to watch porn with him, telling her, "see this is normal, everyone does this."

Another incident revealed that Goodall asked her if she wanted to learn how to drive. He placed her on his lap and was "moving a little bit like to the side and wiggling underneath me while I pretended to drive basically."

When asked what she felt she told detectives, "I didn't have any experience with guys ... and didn't even know about myself really."

Court documents show that detectives interviewed another victim of Goodall's, who told a very similar story. When he was charged with her abuse, Goodall pleaded guilty to "sexual assault of a child under fifteen by a person of trust". That victim is 37 years old today.

For his latest abuse, Goodall was convicted and sentenced to decades behind bars for his habitual sexual offenses against children. He'll also be labeled as a "Sexually Violent Predator."