BREAKING: Police searching for suspect in shooting by Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting by the Citadel Mall on the east side of Colorado Springs.

Police say two people were shot in the area around 2:00 Sunday morning.

One of them was treated at the scene. Officers say the other victim got to the hospital on their own, where police were able to find them later on.

Both people are expected to survive.

Police say, according to witnesses, several fights were going on when gunshots rang out.

Officers are still searching for the suspect.