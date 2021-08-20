Police investigating deadly shooting in Pueblo

Crime

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo police are investigating after a deadly shooting late Thursday night.

On Twitter, police said they were called to the 1700 block of Troy Avenue on the city's northeast side around 10:15 Thursday night.

When they got there, officers found one man who had been shot. That man died at the scene.

Police said a white Dodge Charger with Colorado plates BFH-D90 was seen leaving the scene.

Police said they are looking for Jessica Ann Martinez, 29, as a person of interest.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Detective Gravatt at (719)320-6022 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers to stay anonymous.