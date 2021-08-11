One seriously hurt in Colorado Springs shooting

Crime

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One person was seriously hurt in an east Colorado Springs shooting early Wednesday.

Colorado Springs police were called to San Miguel Street, near Mark Twain Elementary school, just after 1 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

A few blocks away, on Galley Road, officers found a person with a serious gunshot wound. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

There is no information on any suspects, but the investigation is ongoing.