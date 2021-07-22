Two men hurt in stabbing near Citadel Mall
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Two men were hurt in a stabbing near the Citadel Mall Wednesday night.
Colorado Springs police went to the mall around 9:30 Wednesday for reports of the stabbing. Officers said two men who knew each other got into an argument that turned physical.
Both suffered serious stab wounds and were taken to the hospital for treatment.
No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.
Comments
1 Comment
The Citadel Mall is like a huge magnet. It attracts weapons like knives and guns, resulting in frequent stabbings and shootings.