Crime
Man shot in burglary gone wrong

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A man is in the hospital with life threatening injuries after being shot in a burglary gone wrong early Thursday.

Falcon officers responded to a reported burglary in the 6700 block of N. Academy Blvd early Thursday morning. While on their way, they learned a shooting happened at the same place.

Police said a neighbor confronted the person attempting to steal from the building and a physical fight broke out. When police got there, they found the neighbor with gunshot wounds, who was then transported to a local hospital. The victim is now in serious but stable condition.

The suspect got away and is still missing.

The Homicide/Assault unit responded to the scene and has assumed responsibility for the ongoing investigation.

Colorado Springs / News

Giselle Martinez

Comments

3 Comments

  1. “Falcon officers”
    I was unaware that the unincorporated city of Falcon had a police department.
    This should have read “CSPD Officers of the Falcon Division”.

