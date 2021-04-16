Man shot in burglary gone wrong
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A man is in the hospital with life threatening injuries after being shot in a burglary gone wrong early Thursday.
Falcon officers responded to a reported burglary in the 6700 block of N. Academy Blvd early Thursday morning. While on their way, they learned a shooting happened at the same place.
Police said a neighbor confronted the person attempting to steal from the building and a physical fight broke out. When police got there, they found the neighbor with gunshot wounds, who was then transported to a local hospital. The victim is now in serious but stable condition.
The suspect got away and is still missing.
The Homicide/Assault unit responded to the scene and has assumed responsibility for the ongoing investigation.
“Falcon officers”
I was unaware that the unincorporated city of Falcon had a police department.
This should have read “CSPD Officers of the Falcon Division”.
I was about to say the same thing.
Nah we should go with “Keystone cops fail again!!”