One person arrested after car stolen, abandoned with baby in the backseat

Crime

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One person is in custody after a car was stolen and abandoned with a 3-month-old in the backseat.

Police said it happened around 5:15 Tuesday afternoon in the 1800 block of South Nevada Avenue. A person left their car running, with their baby in the backseat, while they went inside a business.

That's when the victim watched a person walk over to the driver door and try the handle. The victim started running out of the store as the person got into the drivers seat and drove away.

Police said a good Samaritan saw the victim running after their car and offered them a ride. The two then chased after the suspect who later jumped out of the moving car and ran away. The stolen car then hit a parked car in the 1000 block of Rice Drive with the infant still in the back. Thankfully, the infant wasn't hurt.

The driver of the stolen car, later identified as a juvenile, ran off, but was arrested after help from the Colorado Springs Police Department Drone Operator.