Pueblo Police seek help locating child sex assault suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is asking for help locating a 22-year-old man accused of multiple child sex crimes.

PPD sent out a post on Friday identifying Steven Sandoval as a child sex assault suspect. Police say Sandoval has two warrants for sexual assault, including internet sexual exploitation of a child. He also has a third warrant for contempt of court.

If you have information about Sandoval's whereabouts, call PPD at 719-553-2551.