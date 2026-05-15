Academy District 20 Board announces plans to part ways with superintendent

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Academy District 20 Board of Education confirmed late Wednesday night that it plans to part ways with Superintendent Jinger Haberer, after board members unanimously determined they "do not have confidence in Mrs. Haberer’s leadership moving forward."

In a statement sent to KRDO13, Board President Amy Shandy said the board intends to move forward with the leadership change following a "contractually allowable hearing."

The statement did not specify the reasons behind the board’s decision to remove Haberer or provide a timeline for the hearing or transition process.

"We understand this news may raise questions and emotions across our community. Decisions involving district leadership are significant, and the Board does not take them lightly," the statement read in part. "At the same time, our responsibility is to act in the best interest of Academy District 20, our students, staff, families, and the long-term strength of our schools. Our commitment to the staff, students and families in this District is stronger than ever, and our resolve is firmly grounded in our goal of ensuring students have the knowledge, skills and character to thrive."

The statement emphasized that D20 schools will continue to operate as usual during the process and that the board will work closely with district leadership to ensure a smooth transition.

"The Board will move forward thoughtfully and transparently as we determine the next steps for District leadership. We will share additional information with our community as appropriate and as decisions are made," the statement read.

The announcement marks a major leadership shift for one of the Pikes Peak region’s largest school districts. D20 serves about 26,000 students across nearly 40 schools in northern Colorado Springs.

Haberer was selected for the superintendent role in March 2023, following a three-month search by the district.

According to a D20 website, Haberer has 35 years of experience in education, including serving as the superintendent of the Ellensburg School District in Washington and holding several administrative positions in Aurora and Fort Collins. Before moving into administration, she taught secondary science, language arts, and math in Colorado, Oklahoma, and Nevada.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.

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