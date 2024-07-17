Air Force baseball player Sam Kulasingam gets drafted by the Kansas City Royals

"There's some anxiety in it because you're basically just sitting there waiting," says Sam Kulasingam.

They say good things come to those who wait. Problem is sometimes waiting is the toughest part. Air Force graduate Sam Kulasingam had wait until day three of the Major League Baseball draft to get selected, "When I wasn't selected, it didn't happen on day two. Now I have to wait that night and then the next morning and then obviously you're waiting during the third day of the draft. So it's tough," says Kulasingam.

On day three of the draft, he was taken by the Kansas City Royals, "I actually I didn't watch the draft tracker up until the end just because I honestly didn't love watching it the whole time and just kind of waiting. So I flipped it on, saw my name, and then, yeah, went up, hugged my mom and and got teary eyed. So it's pretty cool," says Kulasingam.

Tears of joy for Sam and his family because of all of the sacrifices that were made to make Sam’s dream a reality, "It's a huge thank you to them. You know, I'm forever grateful to them and especially my mom, just for all the hours and all the money they spent and all that stuff. Unknowingly, it all kind of leads to this point," says Kulasingam.

Sam will get to focus on playing baseball but there are a few reasons why he would get pulled back into active duty, "The biggest one, obviously, being if we get into an active conflict. You know, for me, I'd want to come back and serve because that's what I signed up to do. You know, I want them to strap me into a fighter jet and get out there and, go do bad things to bad people," says Kulasingam.

He says if called upon he wants to serve but for now he will get to pursue his baseball dreams, "So now it's exciting that I just get to focus on baseball," says Kulasingam.