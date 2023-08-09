It’s Miller time at Pine Creek high school

Todd Miller and his son Mason has had quite a bit of success. Pine Creek reached the state semi-finals the last two years. Mason is the youngest of three Miller children. This is his senior year. This is the last ride for Todd and Mason together with the Eagles, "I don't know if I was always the best parent or best coach, but just being able to see him grow was as a person has been really special," says Todd Miller. His son Mason adds, "That's all I looked forward to when I was a high schooler. I just wanted to play football. I couldn't care less about anything else. I want to play for him. I wanted to do good."

Todd Miller is one of the state's best coaches. Mason will play at Iowa State next year. Playing for his dad has had its rewards and challenges, "Sometimes call me soft and then I go out there and I'll do something about it," says Mason Miller.

Their final season together hasn't started yet but as they embark on this journey, they can appreciate it even more, "I've been there for every practice. I've been in the hallways when he's in the hallways. So he's probably sick of me at this point. Not that many people have the chance to have their dad in the school, them coaching them right there. And I just it's just a blessing," says

Todd Miller.