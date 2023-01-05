It’s year two of the Palmer Lake Outdoor Classic

Oh man, it's that time of year again. The Palmer Lake Outdoor Classic. It's year two and that means it's officially a tradition, "When I got here, I was like, Wow. Like, it's it's sick. And I know a lot of people put a lot of work and I'm thankful for that because it wasn't easy," says Jarren Garner, Lewis Palmer hockey player.

They're getting the pond ready for a Friday night outdoor game. Lewis Palmer started this thing last year, hosting an outdoor hockey game on a frozen pond. Last year, it was only Lewis Palmer and Cheyenne Mountain. This year, Pine Creek and Chapparal will join the mix, it's already growing,

"I mean, I love being out here and since it's becoming a tradition, I can't wait to see what they bring on next year when I move on," says Bryce Geddes, Lewis Palmer hockey player.

Of course, given the fact it's natural ice, there are some logistical challenges, "There's a bunch of random ice bombs, so the puck go flying one second and it's a lot harder to shoot, stick-handle, all that just because of the ice. Sometimes you're trying to accelerate and then you're going to hit a random bump, then you're going to eat it," says Griffin Henderson, Lewis Palmer center.

"I'll pass it, it'll hit a bump and just shoot out. I'm like, well, happens, I guess," says Geddes.

It's also a non-contact game, so they have to play nice, "You have to check yourself a lot. You know, there's a bunch of times I think that happened last year, too, where there's a bunch of guys flying over boards because we forget that it's non-contact," says Garner.

They do this stuff in Canada but last year Colorado jumped in and it looks like this thing is her to stay and it benefits Lewis Palmer and the Palmer Laker Community, "It's nice that we can all just come out here and add to something we started. Just like, come out here and give back to our parents that worked so hard for us."