Major roadwork planned across Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Major roadwork is planned across Colorado Springs, and drivers are told to expect delays.

Along I-25 between Fillmore St. and Garden of the Gods Road crews will begin working on the design of the I-25 Operational Improvement Project.

The project is expected to ease congestion along that area of I-25 by adding merge lanes in both north and south directions.

Crews will also be reconstructing the Ellston Street bridge overpass.

Work began Sunday, August 1, and will last through Thursday, August 5. Crews will work nightly between 8 p.m. and 6 am. the following day. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

Delays can also be expected along Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway Interchange. CDOT is closing one lane of Powers Blvd. between Woodman Rd. and Briargate Pkwy.

That closure will impact northbound traffic nightly from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. the next day on Tuesday, August 3 through Thursday, August 5.

Colorado Springs Utilities has also put in a double left lane closure westbound on Research Pkwy Interchange from Powers Blvd. to Channel Dr. That closure will be in place all day through Wednesday.

All scheduled closures are weather permitting.