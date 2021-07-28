Bicyclist seriously hurt in Colorado Springs crash Tuesday

Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One person was seriously hurt in a crash in downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday night.

Colorado Springs Police data showed the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Boulder and Weber Streets downtown.

Police said a bicyclist was riding north on Boulder Street when they went into the intersection with Weber Street against a red light. The bicyclist was then hit by a driver who had the green light.

The bicyclist got medical attention and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.