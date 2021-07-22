Crews investigating Old Colorado City fires as intentional

Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Investigators are looking into two fires at Old Colorado City businesses as intentionally set early Thursday.

CSFD tweeted just before midnight they were called to a business West Colorado Avenue where crews found smoke coming from inside. They got the fire out within a few minutes.

About an hour later, crews went to a UPS Store down the street where they found heavy fire burning. Smoke damaged the UPS Store and several connected businesses.

Officials said they believe the two fires are connected and are being investigated as intentionally set.

The UPS Store will not be open Thursday. It's unclear if the other affected businesses will be open.

This is a developing story.